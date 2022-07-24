Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target Cut to C$49.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.18.

Lithium Americas Trading Down 4.8 %

LAC stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a current ratio of 51.19. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $41.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 5,307.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,047,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,674 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Princeton University bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth about $92,276,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 256.2% during the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,514,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,839 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 422.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,072,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,828,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,313,000 after acquiring an additional 643,319 shares in the last quarter. 17.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

