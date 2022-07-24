Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Decreased by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $643,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 710.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.1 %

LMT stock opened at $394.74 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $423.55 and its 200-day moving average is $421.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Argus boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.02.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

