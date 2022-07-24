Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Given New $522.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $525.00 to $522.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LMT. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $442.02.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $394.74 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $423.55 and a 200-day moving average of $421.98.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 24.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $36,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

