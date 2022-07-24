Loopring (LRC) Price Up 5.4% This Week

Loopring (LRC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Loopring coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $543.49 million and $60.07 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loopring has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

LRC is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,330,088,530 coins. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

