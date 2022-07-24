Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,058 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 52,675 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.36% of Lululemon Athletica worth $166,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 51,504 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,811,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,339,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on LULU. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $408.68.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $304.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,566. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.56. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

