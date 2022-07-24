Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires 151 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 466,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,722,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 342,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,864,000 after purchasing an additional 46,432 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SMH opened at $226.77 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $189.94 and a 1-year high of $318.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.35 and a 200-day moving average of $247.16.

