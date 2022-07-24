Lyell Wealth Management LP Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,908 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $7,918,804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686,913 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,005 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3,344.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $659,544,000 after purchasing an additional 598,366 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $816.73 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.57 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $710.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $853.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.45 billion, a PE ratio of 98.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,108.00 to $949.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $801.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $851.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

