Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $14.25 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lyell Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises approximately 1.8% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $14,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,624,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $446.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a PE ratio of 406.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total transaction of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,973.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,577 shares of company stock worth $8,503,327. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $624.81.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

