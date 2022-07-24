Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $21.60 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Workday accounts for about 2.8% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $21,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. BNP Paribas cut Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.81.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $148.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.63 and its 200-day moving average is $201.47. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $134.10 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $271,717.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,003,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,908,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $271,717.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,003,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

