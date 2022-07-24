Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $4.86 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,914 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 75.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 8,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Cowen set a $412.00 price objective on Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $398.67.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $201.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $526.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total transaction of $110,447.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,065.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total transaction of $110,447.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,065.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,157 shares of company stock valued at $271,960. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

