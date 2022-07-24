Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $9.20 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,605 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Shopify makes up approximately 1.2% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $9,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth about $627,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 14.4% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 20.8% in the first quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 2,075.4% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 850.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 298.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.72 and a 1 year high of $176.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Shopify from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Shopify from $63.00 to $53.80 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Shopify from $85.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.74.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.