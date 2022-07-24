Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 3,076 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Cloudflare by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661,214 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $320,895,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cloudflare by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,240 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $109,964,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,925,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,150,000 after buying an additional 808,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cloudflare Trading Down 7.5 %

In other Cloudflare news, Director Maria S. Eitel bought 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.77 per share, for a total transaction of $941,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,212.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Maria S. Eitel bought 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.77 per share, for a total transaction of $941,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,212.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 264,361 shares of company stock worth $14,350,405 in the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NET opened at $51.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average is $83.18.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

