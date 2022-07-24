Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 496 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Netflix Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $220.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

