Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,370,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 167,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.88.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.97. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $105.93.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.75) by $0.39. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

