Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MX. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MX opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $723.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $104.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.15 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.