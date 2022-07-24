Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MX. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.
Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE MX opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $723.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile
Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.
