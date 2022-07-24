MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Price Tops $0.37 on Exchanges

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 24th. MaidSafeCoin has a market capitalization of $168.74 million and approximately $25,292.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MaidSafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001641 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
About MaidSafeCoin
MaidSafeCoin’s launch date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 coins. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin
