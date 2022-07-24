MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.37

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and traded as high as $1.38. MamaMancini’s shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 6,686 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded MamaMancini’s from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

MamaMancini’s Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MamaMancini’s

MamaMancini’s ( OTCMKTS:MMMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.85 million for the quarter. MamaMancini’s had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.87%. On average, analysts predict that MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMMB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MamaMancini’s in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MamaMancini’s by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in MamaMancini’s by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in MamaMancini’s in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in MamaMancini’s by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

MamaMancini’s Company Profile

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, beef meat loaf, chicken parmesan, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Italian sauce; and other related meats and sauces.

Further Reading

