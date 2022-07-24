Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up approximately 2.0% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $85.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $52.64 and a 52 week high of $114.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.03.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.27.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

