Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.66

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.66 and traded as low as $5.80. Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 123,314 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MRNS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $14.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.21% and a negative return on equity of 145.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

See Also

