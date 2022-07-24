Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives $420.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $415.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM stock opened at $326.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $319.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.98. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,848,000 after acquiring an additional 105,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,584,501,000 after purchasing an additional 39,408 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,816,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,468,896,000 after purchasing an additional 310,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,225,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,428,000 after acquiring an additional 739,005 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

