Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $343.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $333.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $334.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.95.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

