Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,657 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 2.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $79,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.95.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MA opened at $343.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $333.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.91. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $334.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

