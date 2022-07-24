Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.56.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 696.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Trading Down 2.4 %

MTDR opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 3.77. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $67.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.45.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $565.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.97 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.26%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

