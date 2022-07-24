Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Mattel had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 19.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Mattel updated its FY22 guidance to $1.42-$1.48 EPS.
Mattel Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MAT opened at $22.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Mattel has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $26.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel
Mattel Company Profile
Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.
