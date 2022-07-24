Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Mattel had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 19.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Mattel updated its FY22 guidance to $1.42-$1.48 EPS.

Mattel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $22.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Mattel has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $26.99.

Get Mattel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

Mattel Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 43.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 50.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 454.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 25,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.