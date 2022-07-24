Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Mattel Trading Down 7.1 %

MAT stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. Mattel has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 19.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Mattel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,722,000 after purchasing an additional 693,226 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mattel by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,537,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after buying an additional 676,059 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Mattel by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 779,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,286,000 after buying an additional 342,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mattel by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,211,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,590,000 after buying an additional 249,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mattel by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 947,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,051,000 after buying an additional 185,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

