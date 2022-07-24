MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $969,178.37

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $969,178.37 and $18,377.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 8% higher against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001309 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,625.29 or 0.99935656 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00044402 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00216393 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00244430 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00112737 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004049 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00041322 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005023 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

