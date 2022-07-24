Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Stock Performance

NASDAQ REG opened at $62.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.12. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.83% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 89.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $57.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

Regency Centers Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.