Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 110,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth about $9,243,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth about $9,118,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth about $516,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Ovintiv stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $63.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 3.13.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,918,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,918,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,509 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Ovintiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

