Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Acquires Shares of 955 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 70,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,735,000 after buying an additional 9,469 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $670,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

In other news, Director Andrea B. Smith acquired 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Andrea B. Smith purchased 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at $478,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. purchased 89,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HCA opened at $202.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.03. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.77%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

