Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,223,000 after buying an additional 1,018,445 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,694,000 after purchasing an additional 578,168 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,263,000 after purchasing an additional 498,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,784,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.43.

HON opened at $181.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.66. The company has a market cap of $123.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

