Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Increases Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,939,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 764,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,745,000 after purchasing an additional 409,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,875,000 after purchasing an additional 281,869 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,952,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,506,000 after purchasing an additional 148,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,428,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,236,000 after purchasing an additional 73,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $42.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.84 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 32.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Articles

