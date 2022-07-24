Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Price Target Lowered to €5.50 at UBS Group

Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from €7.65 ($7.73) to €5.50 ($5.56) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €5.50 ($5.56) to €5.60 ($5.66) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mediaset España Comunicación currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.63.
Mediaset España Comunicación Stock Performance
Shares of Mediaset España Comunicación stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43. Mediaset España Comunicación has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $5.80.
About Mediaset España Comunicación
Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃa de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.
