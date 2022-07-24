Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Price Target Lowered to €5.50 at UBS Group

Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from €7.65 ($7.73) to €5.50 ($5.56) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €5.50 ($5.56) to €5.60 ($5.66) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mediaset España Comunicación currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Get Mediaset España Comunicación alerts:

Mediaset España Comunicación Stock Performance

Shares of Mediaset España Comunicación stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43. Mediaset España Comunicación has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $5.80.

About Mediaset España Comunicación

Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃ­a de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.