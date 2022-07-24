Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $161.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.43. Medpace has a one year low of $126.94 and a one year high of $231.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.64.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $330.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.09 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 16.47%. Medpace’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medpace will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at $799,477,655. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 22,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares in the company, valued at $796,012,628.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 37,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,742,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

