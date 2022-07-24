Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,931 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,933 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $21,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Medtronic stock opened at $90.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

