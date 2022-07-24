Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $181.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0298 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $889,092.25 and $181.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00216039 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005025 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000178 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00008719 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001108 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.90 or 0.00576143 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

