Mesefa (SEFA) Market Cap Reaches $3,014.80

Mesefa (SEFA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Mesefa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mesefa has traded 63.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mesefa has a total market cap of $3,014.80 and approximately $154.00 worth of Mesefa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004481 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001584 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00016368 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001853 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00032048 BTC.
Mesefa Profile
Mesefa’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. Mesefa’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mesefa is mesefa.com.
Mesefa Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Mesefa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mesefa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.