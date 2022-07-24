Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 4,142 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,182,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,790,308,000 after acquiring an additional 572,891 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $919,293,000 after acquiring an additional 134,593 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $905,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,671,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,860,000 after buying an additional 115,724 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,431.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,431.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGR stock opened at $111.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $122.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.55.

Progressive declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PGR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Progressive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price objective on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

