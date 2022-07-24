Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 1,113 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $319.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $292.32 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.31.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The firm had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.82.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

