Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 3,341 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 71,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,346,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $512,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.88.

Insider Activity

Zoetis Price Performance

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,667 shares of company stock worth $1,503,321 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $178.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.96 and its 200 day moving average is $183.37. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

