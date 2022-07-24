Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 9,907 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,907 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.88. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.