Metis Global Partners LLC Buys Shares of 65,057 Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 65,057 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,628,115 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $316,156,000 after buying an additional 449,136 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,321,923 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $310,117,000 after buying an additional 63,070 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,698,422 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $146,259,000 after buying an additional 621,927 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,498,258 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $142,561,000 after buying an additional 3,251,217 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 286.2% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,339,235 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $136,496,000 after buying an additional 5,438,638 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOLD. Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Barrick Gold stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average is $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.40.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

