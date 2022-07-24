Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,862,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,238,000 after buying an additional 377,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,636 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,091,000 after acquiring an additional 603,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,117,000 after purchasing an additional 123,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in CME Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,060,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $204.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.27. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $280.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.27.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

