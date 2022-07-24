Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $485.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $407.75 and a one year high of $825.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $472.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $528.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $663.47.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.