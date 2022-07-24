Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 983 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Lam Research by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $32,237,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $617.74.

Lam Research Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $463.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.31. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $375.87 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $456.77 and a 200 day moving average of $513.79.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.