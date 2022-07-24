Mettalex Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (MTLX)

Mettalex (MTLX) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 24th. One Mettalex coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000821 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mettalex has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mettalex has a market cap of $208,934.25 and $114,688.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004410 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00017027 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001808 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00032844 BTC.
Mettalex Profile
Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com. The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8.
Buying and Selling Mettalex
