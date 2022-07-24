MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MGM has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.82.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,970,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,347,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $3,955,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

