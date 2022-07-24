MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Position Boosted by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,048 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM opened at $30.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.17. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.82.

In related news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

