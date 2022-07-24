MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Position Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,867,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $162,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 715.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.82.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.94. 4,030,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,793,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.17. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

