Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.38

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.38 and traded as low as $0.28. Midwest Energy Emissions shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 93,292 shares.

Midwest Energy Emissions Trading Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry worldwide. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control, providing solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.

