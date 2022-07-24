MileVerse (MVC) Price Hits $0.0064 on Top Exchanges

MileVerse (MVC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last seven days, MileVerse has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. MileVerse has a total market capitalization of $13.70 million and approximately $797,146.00 worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MileVerse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004401 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001594 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00016789 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001813 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00032620 BTC.
About MileVerse
MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,221,629 coins. The official message board for MileVerse is medium.com/mileverse. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MileVerse’s official website is mileverse.com.
MileVerse Coin Trading
